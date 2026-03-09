Kam Williams is 'getting close' to returning for Kentucky basketball

We got some more encouraging news regarding one of the injured Kentucky Wildcats. After sharing that Kentucky forward Kam Williams would be returning to practice last Thursday, Pope shared an even more encouraging update.

Pope said late last week that a Williams return is much more closer than a Jayden Quaintance one. "I think we’re a lot closer with Kam right now than we are now with JQ. So we’ll see," Pope said last Thursday. "It’s kind of a race to the finish line here, a lot of it will depend on how Saturday feels and how the SEC Tournament goes, but there’s certainly space, especially when you’re playing back-to-back, back-to-back, however many back-to-backs it would end up being. There’s definitely space."

Then on Monday, BBN received some really, really positive news regarding a potential Kam Williams return. After practicing over the last few days, Williams has been trying to work through some soreness while continuing to be limited, working his way back. "Kam actually practiced some limited today," Pope said on his call-in show Monday. "He practiced a few days ago and was pretty sore afterwards. He went again today, so we'll see how he feels tomorrow. But he seems like he's getting close. Like, there's a real chance."

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

As for Quaintance, he still has a ways to go with his recovery. Don't count on the possibility of him making his return anytime soon, although it is still possible. "JQ has still not been incorporated into practice in a meaningful contact way, so he's a little bit farther away."

Last week, Pope made it clear that they are doing everything in their power to get Williams on the court as soon as they can. As you can tell by Pope's soreness comments, it's clear that is the biggest hurdle before the staff can roll him back out onto the court for the first time since suffering a broken foot on Jan. 21.

Anyone returning not even two months after breaking their foot is some tough stuff and it is very clear Williams is trying his hardest to get out there as fast as possible. Could he make his return in Nashville? That possibility is growing stronger by the day....