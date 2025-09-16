2027 top 25 guard gives thoughts on his recent Kentucky offer
The Kentucky basketball staff is starting to ramp up the interest with a lot of their 2027 targets, including extending a couple of offers this week, one in particular to top 25 guard Beckham Black, who has been receiving a lot of interest from the Kentucky staff since the summer began.
Now, Kentucky has ramped up that interest by extending an offer to Black on Monday afternoon following an in-person visit by Pope to his school, Southeastern Prep, where his teammate, top five big man Obinna Ekezie Jr., already holds one from the Wildcats. Black, a Texas native, holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Texas Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, TCU, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Cincinnati, and Virginia, among others.
The five-star guard discussed his thoughts on the recent offer from Mark Pope and Kentucky.
"I am excited to get an offer from The University of Kentucky. I had a great conversation with Coach Pope and I really like what he’s doing with the program. It’s truly an honor to be recruited by a school with so much basketball tradition and such a great fan base. I look forward to getting to know Coach and his staff more through this recruiting process."
In a previous interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SI, Black spoke about his relationship with the Kentucky coaching staff, which he said he is maintaining consistent content with the staff, especially lead recruiter Mikhail McLean. Here's what the 6-3 guard had to say about what will be a deciding factor when it comes time to make a decision:
"I definitely like to play fast. So whatever college I do choose, that will be one of the things, just playing fast." Black is also looking for a lot of competitiveness. "I would just say competitive practices. I just feel like that's that's always a good way to get better, always competing, and then the a good coaching staff who knows what I'm trying to do, know what we're trying to do as a team, and just overall a winning school."
Black also discussed his game in a recent interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SI.
"I would just say something I bring to a team is just, you know, making making the overall team better, making people around me look good. Definitely say I passed first point guard. I just want to win, to be honest. So like, if you win, everything else will take care of itself. So I'm just looking to win."
Kentucky will continue to build their relationship with Black as more schools, like UConn and Gonzaga, continue to get involved.