Mark Pope doesn't want fans to stay patient with this Kentucky team
It has been a rocky start to the 2025-26 season for the Kentucky Wildcats as Mark Pope's team has lost both of its marquee games so far this year. Two ugly losses to Louisville and Michigan State have Big Blue Nation starting to question the play of this $22 million roster.
There are lots of reasons why fans have been frustrated early into the season, and one of them has been the play of Otega Oweh. Coming into this season, Oweh was the Preseason SEC Player of the Year and was supposed to be one of the best players in college basketball.
Oweh struggled in both of the Wildcats' losses so far this season, and fans are begging for him to get going. In the two losses, the opposing teams have seen their star players have big games, while Oweh has struggled.
Coach Pope had his first radio show of the season on Monday, and one of the conversations was about whether or not BBN should stay patient.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about whether or not BBN should be patient: “I don't, because we're not patient. We're not a patient fan base. We don't do patience. We don't believe in that, like, we have to go win and we got to go win now.”
Fans should love this quote from Coach Pope because he is correct in what he is saying. Coach Pope understands that he has to win ball games. He also understands that there is a very important game coming up next Tuesday against the North Carolina Tar Heels. This game is a must-win for Pope's team, and if they don't win, full-on panic will likely come from Big Blue Nation.
This is a game where the Wildcats are set to represent the SEC in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Kentucky lost to Clemson in this event last year, so Pope would love to get the win for the SEC this season.
There are four marquee non-conference games left for the Kentucky Wildcats, with matchups against North Carolina, St. John's, Gonzaga, and Indiana all on the schedule for next month. If the Wildcats don't have a winning record in those games or at least win two, BBN is going to have a full breakdown.
Coach Pope doesn't want fans to be patient, which is a great quote, but this means he has to win these games, or things could get ugly.