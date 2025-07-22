2027 top 5 prospect CJ Rosser talks Kentucky interest and discusses recruitment
Kentucky is already highly prioritizing one of the best players in the 2027 class. After offering top 5 prospect CJ Rosser in May, the Kentucky staff has continued to turn up the heat with the 6-9 forward out of Rocky Mount, NC. The Kentucky staff got eyes multiple times last week on Rosser at Nike EYBL Peach Jam, watching him absolutely dominate on the 16U division.
Kentucky Wildcats on SI got the chance to speak with Rosser to discuss his relationship with the Kentucky staff, his interest in the program, and talk about his overall recruitment. Rosser has a slew of programs already on his radar. The five-star forward mentioned Kentucky and Duke in particular as schools reaching out the most, but Rosser says most of the schools on his radar have been reaching out lately, especially those of his recent offers. He has recently received offers from NC State, Louisville and Arkansas. Others like North Carolina, Alabama, Virginia Tech, USC and Syracuse are also maintaining regular contact.
The top 5 prospect talked about his Kentucky interest, who says he has a 'very strong connection' with the Kentucky staff, in particular Mark Pope and Mikhail McLean.
"(I have a) very strong connection with Coach McLean and Coach Pope. Really all the coaching staff has been reaching out and been showing support in my game and staying in contact." Rosser says he's maintaining daily contact with McLean, as well as talking with Pope often. He also says he is planning to take a visit to Kentucky in the future, as well as other schools, but a timeline hasn't been discussed yet. Rosser has only taken one visit so far, which was to Virginia Tech.
Rosser also shared his thoughts on his Kentucky offer that he received back in late May. "It was big. To me it was real big because Kentucky is like one of those programs that bring in top recruits and send them to the league early and they end up being top players." The five-star forward is also a fan of Mark Pope's system, saying, "I like the system a lot, especially his game plan, his scheme and how the offense flows." When asked if he sees himself in a fast-paced offense, Rosser seemed to be a big fan. "I love playing fast pace, getting the ball, pushing the ball up the court."
What is the top 5 prospect looking for in a school? "Just how the coaches are, the players, how the program is, plus how they are helping their players get to the league, the development and everything, how they are with their players on and off the court."
Rosser looks to be a big fan of what the Kentucky staff is pitching to him, and it seems like the Kentucky staff is making him on of their most prioritized targets in the class right now.