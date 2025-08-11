A 2026 stock-rising wing has scheduled a visit to Kentucky
Kentucky will have a stock-rising player in the 2026 class on campus soon. 2026 top 40 wing Maxi Adams has set an official visit to Kentucky from September 5-6, he told Kentucky Wildcats on SI. Rivals' Joe Tipton was the first to break the news. Adams was offered by Mark Pope and the staff on July 23. Now, things are beginning to take shape in his recruitment.
The 6-7 wing has also set other upcoming visits, including Michigan State (Sept. 11-12), Kansas (Sept. 19-21), Texas (Sept. 27-28), North Carolina (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) and Duke (Nov. 8-9). He has already taken an official visit to USC, which was on June 30. Adams has been a major stockriser over the summer. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds. A very versatile forward, many teams have taken notice of Adams' surge in improvement since the circuit began in the spring.
Here's a recent scouting report on Adams' game from 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein: "Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season. ...He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels. While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons. First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post. He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble. He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim."
Adams joins a growing list of visitors for Mark Pope and the WIldcats.
- Maxi Adams: Sept. 5-6
- Caleb Holt: Sept. 12-14
- Cole Cloer: Sept. 17-18
- Anthony Thompson: Sept. 24
- Arafan Diane: Sept. 26-27
- Cam Williams: Sept. 26-28
- Christian Collins: Oct. 3-5
- Bryson Howard: Oct. 4-6
- Jordan Smith Jr: Oct. 10-12
- Ethan Taylor: Oct. 10-12
- Josh Irving: Oct. 10-12
Kentucky continues to be in a good position with a number of their 2026 targets, and now have the opportunity to capitalize and look to make a good impression when Adams and others step foot on campus.