Kentucky’s Mark Pope Caught on Hot Mic Tearing Into Officiating After Loss to Auburn

Just 15 days ago, Kentucky appeared to be turning a corner.

The Wildcats defeated No. 25 Tennessee 74–71 at home on Feb. 7 and took the Volunteers’ spot in the AP Poll two days later—their first appearance in the rankings since December. However, the bottom has fallen out since then. Kentucky has lost to Florida, Georgia and Auburn in succession for its first three-game losing streak since 2021.

On Saturday, Wildcats coach Mark Pope made his displeasure about the officiating known after his team’s 75–74 defeat at the hands of the Tigers.

“[Athletic director] Mitch [Barnhart], if those mother------s try to fine me, screw them,” Pope told Barnhart in a conspicuously loud hot-mic moment after the game via Mike Gittens of The War Rapport. “I did not say a word about how they cheated us.”

Auburn attempted 24 free throws to Kentucky’s 17 Saturday, and benefitted from an late offensive foul call on guard Collin Chandler. Taking possession, the Tigers won on a go-ahead layup from guard Elyjah Freeman with a little over a second to play.

Pope, in his second year with the Wildcats, carries a record of 41–22—a pace behind the 1996 national champion center’s .679 winning percentage in five years at BYU.

