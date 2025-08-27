A former Kentucky basketball legend is picking up a new sport
One of the most beloved Kentucky players is without a doubt Rajon Rondo, who was recently added to the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. Rondo went on to a very long and successful NBA career that lasted from 2006 all the way to 2022.
Now that Rondo has hung up the basketball shoes, some thought he would get into coaching at the college level or perhaps even at the NBA level.
Well, it looks like Rondo has another idea, as he has been playing some flag football in his hometown of Louisville, and now some are wondering how far he is going to go with his flag football career.
Flag football is being added to the Olympics, so perhaps if Rondo is serious about playing, he will try and represent the United States, but he could also just be playing for something fun to do now that his basketball career is over.
Rondo is playing quarterback for his flag football team, and he seems to be really good. In the video of him playing Rondo is putting the ball right on the money for his wide receivers, so perhaps he does have a future playing quarterback in flag football.
Let's take a look at some of Rondo's highlights from his flag football game.
Rajon Rondo Flag Football Highlights
Rondo had a very long NBA career when, averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 assists per game over his 16-year career. He also won two NBA Championships during his career. He won alongside Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett in 2008, and he won the 2020 championship with the Lakers alongside LeBron James and former Wildcat Anthony Davis.
During his long NBA career, Rondo was an NBA All-Star four times. All of these four times came during his time with the Boston Celtics. He was an All-Star in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.
Now that Rondo is done playing basketball, it will be interesting to see what his next move is because he could be an excellent coach. Right now, Kentucky fans would love to see Rondo try to play for the American Flag Football team in the Olympics.