A former Kentucky seven-footer has entered the transfer portal
When Ugonna Onyenso left Kentucky, many thought he would be a great player at his next stop, but the seven-footer had a very underwhelming season at Kansas State.
This year, for the Kansas State Wildcats, Onyenso averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. During the 2023-24 season, playing for Kentucky, Onyenson averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in 18.6 minutes.
Onyenso only played 11.1 minutes per game for Kansas State, and now he has hit the transfer portal once again, where he will look for a spot to get some more minutes.
Big Blue Nation knows that Onyenso is a player who has a lot of upside, and perhaps a new school will be able to get it out of the seven-footer.
During the 2023-24 season, Onyenso was one of the best shot blockers in the nation, so with more minutes, he could be near the top of this stat, likely with new Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance.
Onyenso is an all-around great defensive center who rebounds well. If he is able to continue to improve as a soccer in the paint, he is capable of being an outstanding college player. Onyenso shot 70% from the field this season at K-State, but he didn't shoot the ball all that much, as he only averaged 1.7 field goal attempts per game.
It will be interesting to see if Onyenso will end up at a good school or drop to a lower level of Division One hoops.