After the back-to-back losses, the Kentucky Wildcats have their backs against the wall, and they will hit the road to take on another desperate team, the Auburn Tigers. While this game is in no way an easy win for the Wildcats compared to the rest of the schedule, this is one of the easier games left, so the Wildcats can’t lose on Saturday.

Like Kentucky, Auburn has some impressive wins, so the Wildcats will need to play well if they want to pick up the win on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat Auburn on Saturday

Kentucky gets hot from three

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Auburn is one of the worst teams in college basketball when it comes to defending the three. This is also a struggle of the Wildcats, but statistically, it is a bigger issue for Auburn. Collin Chandler has been red hot of late for Kentucky from three, and this would be a perfect game for that trend to continue. The Wildcats will have open looks all over the floor, but they will need to take advantage. If the Wildcats are hot from three on Saturday, they will win this game.

The Wildcats make Tahaad Pettiford inefficent from the field

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 96-92. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The star player for this Auburn team is Keyshawn Hall. He is one of the best players in the SEC. Hall is going to score his 20+ in this game. The key for Kentucky is to slow the Tigers' secondary scorers. The main player that comes to mind is Tahaad Pettiford. Last season, Pettiford was great for Auburn’s Final Four team, but he has struggled this season as one of the main scorers. The games where Auburn is dangerous are where Hall and Pettiford are incredible, so Kentucky can’t let this happen.

Kentucky dominates the boards

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) fives guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Auburn is solid on the boards, so the Wildcats need to be prepared for this and be ready to crash the glass. Auburn grabs a bunch of offensive rebounds, so Kentucky needs to make sure that the ball is secured before players start running out in transition. Auburn is at its best when it is scoring with second-chance opportunities, so Kentucky needs to keep the Tigers off of the offensive glass. If Kentucky is able to dominate the glass on Saturday, it will go a long way to helping Pope’s team win on the road.