A former Kentucky Wildcat is releasing a denim inspired signature shoe on Saturday

There is a lot of excitement in Lexington right now with the Tennessee Volunteers coming to town, but something else special will happen in Rupp Arena tomorrow night. The Wildcats are going to wear the denim jerseys that fans have wanted to see return since the second Mark Pope took the Kentucky job. These denim jerseys were a staple of Coach Pope’s 1996 National Title team coached by Rick Pitino.

Obviously, the rivalry between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers runs deep so the matchup between these two teams is the perfect game to break out the denim jerseys. The Wildcats won the first matchup between these two teams and will look for the regular season sweep in the denim jerseys on Saturday night in Rupp Arena.

A former Wildcat is doing something special for Big Blue Nation with the Wildcats breaking out the denim jerseys. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is releasing a new shoe called the ‘Nike Book Chapter 2 Must Be The Denim’.

Let’s take a look at Booker’s new shoe.

Devin Booker’s new shoe the ‘Nike Book Chapter 2 Must Be The Denim’

Introducing the new Nike Book Chapter 2 "Must Be the Denim" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SicZzwaWR2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2026

How to find Booker's new ‘Nike Book Chapter 2 Must Be The Denim’ shoes

Good news for Kentucky fans, these shoes will be for sale tomorrow in Lexington. Kentucky Athletics announced that a limited number of these shoes will be for sale Saturday, February 7th at the “Book 2 Fair” which will be in The Studio at Rupp Arena.

Here is the statement that Hibbett Sports released about Booker’s new shoes: “At Hibbett, we live for moments that bring sports, culture, and community together. Partnering with Nike to bring the ‘Nike Book 2 Must Be The Denim’ exclusively to Lexington ahead of the official launch is a special opportunity to create excitement for Kentucky Wildcat fans and sneaker lovers alike,” said Stephani Smith, Chief Merchant, Hibbett. “We’re proud to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience ahead of the February 7th game, celebrating Devin Booker, Big Blue Nation, and the passion that makes Kentucky basketball so iconic.”

It is safe to say that Big Blue Nation will be out in droves trying to grab a pair of these new shoes from a Wildcat legend. These shoes are available while supplies last, and I believe it is fair to say that supplies are not going to last all that long with these shoes. It will be interesting to see how many fans are outside of Rupp Arena tomorrow looking to get a pair of Booker's new kicks.