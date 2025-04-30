A Former Wildcat dominated in a Game 5 win for the Denver Nuggets
The NBA Playoffs are heating up as the first round continues to move on. A former Wildcat really stole the show with his imcredible performance on Tuesday night. Former Wildcat Jamal Murray helped lead his Denver Nuggets squad to a Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and are now just one win away from advancing to the second round.
Murray was absolutely in his bag for the Nuggets on Tuesday. The 6-4 point guard had his sixth 40-point performance in the NBA Playoffs in his career, putting up 43 points on a staggering 8-14 shooting from three-point range, adding 7 assists, 5 rebounds as well as 3 steals and a block on the defensive end. Murray ended with a plus-17 in his time on the court. The entire Nuggets starting lineup ended up positive in the plus-minus differential. Murray's incredible performance helped lead Denver to a 131-115 win over Los Angeles.
The Denver Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday, looking to finish off the series with a Game 6 win on the road in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Game 5 performance was by far Murray's best performance in the playoffs so far this year. His best games in this first round series was a 23-point game in a loss and a 21-point performance in a Game 1 win in overtime.
Murray's electric 43-point game may have been the jolt that Denver needs to finish the series off with a bang and advance to the second round. You can catch the former Wildcat in action again on Thursday for Game 6 in Los Angeles.