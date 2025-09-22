A significant NBA injury will lead to more playing time for Reed Sheppard on the Houston Rockets
A former Kentucky Wildcat in the NBA could be on his way to starting this season. On Monday, it was announced by ESPN's Shams Charania that Houston Rockets veteran starting point guard Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL tear, which could cause him to miss the entire 2025-26 season. But, as a result of the injury, that could lead former Wildcat Reed Sheppard to take over the reins at the point guard spot.
Sheppard entered his rookie season in Houston last season with his eyes set on being a major rotational piece for the Rockets, but he had a wild ride as a rookie. The former Wildcat began dominating in the NBA Summer League last year. Once the regular season began, Sheppard didn't see much time on the floor, only playing just 12.6 minutes per game after being selected 3rd overall in the draft. Sheppard averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 33.8 percent from three-point range.
Now, after playing just two games in this year's summer league after being shut down by his team for playing so well, Sheppards trajectory in year two just took a big jump after VanVleet's injury. The Rockets are going to ask more of him than originally expected, but after showing what he can do in the Summer League, again, the former Wildcat will be looking to embrace the increased role, one that could even include him starting at the point guard spot. With the injury, Sheppard now becomes one of Houston's most important players as they chase their NBA title aspirations this season.
The Rockets took Sheppard with the #3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and now he'll get the chance to show why this season as his role takes a major jump. At Kentucky, the 6-3 guard showed a lot of promise as he solidified himself quickly as a draft prospect, which turned into becoming a top three pick. With VanVleet out for much, if not all of this season, Sheppard will have to get acclimated to a larger role and step into the spotlight on a team that will be heading into the season as one of the best teams in the league after signing star forward Kevin Durant this off-season.
Sheppard is going to be leaned on a lot this season. Houston fans are already very skeptical of having to lean on a young player that got limited minutes last season, but him proving his worth in the Summer League not just one, but two times should have fans optimistic about this opportunity for the former Wildcat.