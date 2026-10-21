A Kentucky Wildcat has earned a Preseason All-American honor

Kentucky basketball wrapped up its first of three exhibitions last week and on Friday, they will face a preseason top 20 team. Ahead of the season starting in just a few weeks, preseason awards are being released by national media outlets across the sport. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated released their preseason All-American teams and one Wildcat was included.

In Sports Illustrated's first, second, and third teams, Kentucky's Milan Momcilovic was included as a Second Team All-American. Others on that same team include Silas Demary Jr (UConn), Motiejus Krivas (Arizona), Braden Huff (Gonzaga), and Alex Condon (Florida). Here is what SI's Kevin Sweeney had to say about including Momcilovic on the second team.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates a three point basket during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As a junior at Iowa State, Momcilovic had arguably the greatest shooting season in college basketball history, making 136 threes at 49% to lead the nation in both categories. If he can match those numbers this year, he’ll go down as the sport’s most impactful transfer and have a serious case as the best player in the country. Even if his numbers dip slightly, he’ll have a chance to be in the All-American conversation."

Momcilovic was easily Kentucky's biggest get from the portal this offseason and after breaking Iowa State's three-point record, he's looking to do the same in Lexington under Mark Pope. But, he has already said that he's looking to show that he's more than just a shooter. At SEC Media Days, Pope detailed how he is expanding his game at Kentucky and the different ways he can score.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives to the basket against Little Rock Trojans guard Jah'Likai King (2) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's actually very, very skilled and capable in the post. I think we'll be able to buy space for him to work in the post," Pope said of Momcilovic at SEC Media Days. "He's becoming an elite-level cutter. He's made massive strides in his assist-turnover ratio since he's been with us this summer. He's grown in those spaces. T.J. (Otzelberger) does such an extraordinary job at Iowa State building his team defense. Milan comes to us as a very highly schooled defensive player. He's bringing some of that to us, where we're seeing him have an impact on our team also."

Add this honor to the growing list of preseason awards for the 6-9 forward, who already has earned All-American awards from CBS Sports and others.

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