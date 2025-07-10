A Kentucky Wildcat passed another former Wildcat to become the NBA's highest paid annual player
A few days ago, former Kentucky Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a massive deal to stay in Oklahoma City for the next five years. This deal was for 285 million total, making the yearly salary of SGA 71.25 million. This yearly salary made Gilgeous-Alexander the highest-paid player annually in NBA history.
That lasted for just a few days before another former Wildcat one-upped last year's MVP. It was announced last night that former Kentucky star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have agreed on a two-year deal that will pay Booker $72.5 million per year, now making him the highest-paid annual player in NBA history.
The Suns sent Kevin Durant over to Houston, so now Booker has the keys to the ship for this Phoenix team, who will be looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Last season for the Suns, Booker averaged 25.6 points per game, which was good for the ninth-best in the league. Booker's 7.1 assists per game were good for the 11th best in the NBA.
The 28-year-old guard has quickly become one of the best players in the NBA, and with Durant moving on to Houston, Booker has a shot to become one of the top faces of the NBA.
Both Booker and Gilgeous-Alexander are some of the best players in the NBA, and these two former Wildcats got paid big time this offseason. These two players will both be deep in the playoffs next season, as SGA looks to go back-to-back and Booker aims to win his first.