Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Pistons)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to an ankle injury.

Booker suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Tuesday night's loss to the Miami Heat, and he appears to be up in the air for this matchup.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott praised Booker's toughness after Tuesday's matchup.

"Man, dude is a warrior, right?” Ott said after the game. “Put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we were going to put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed, he wasn't feeling great.”

With Booker's status up in the air, the Suns are 6.5-point road underdogs against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. Phoenix is 1-2 in the games that Booker his missed this season, losing by 19 to the Houston Rockets, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves by three and losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by 49.

So, this could end up being a rough game for the Suns if the All-Star guard sits out.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Phoenix with Booker's status in question on Thursday.

Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Collin Gillespie UNDER 4.5 Assists (-155)

Even with Booker potentially missing this game, I'm not sold on Collin Gillespie having a big game as a passer against Detroit's No. 2 defense.

The Pistons have allowed the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, and Gillespie failed to pick up five or more dimes in all three games that Booker missed earlier this season. The Villanova product is averaging 4.8 assists per game, but he's cleared this line just twice in the month of January.

The Suns' offense may take a step back if Booker sits, as it failed to reach 100 points in two of the three games he missed earlier this season. That would be a blow to Gillespie's assists numbers, and I think he'll fall just short of this prop regardless of the star guard's status on Thursday.

