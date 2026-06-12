A new target for the upcoming season has reportedly emerged for Kentucky

Mark Pope and Kentucky got a big fish in Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, who was a highly sought-after player in the portal and ranked as consensus top three transfer overall. Now, it looks like Pope and the staff aren't done swinging big after assembling a top 15-20 roster as they look to fill out the final piece.

According to KSR's Jack Pilgrim, Kentucky is involved with Serbian forward Nikola Kusturica, one of the top international prospects. Kusturica plays for the UC Barcelona U18 team and at his age, many are buzzing about his potential as an NBA Draft prospect. This past season, the 6-7 forward averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The upside with Kusturica is absolutely nuts as many scouts and draft analysts believe he can be a top 10 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. At 17-years-old, the 6-7 forward has all of the talent to make some serious noise in college. Kentucky has competition for his services, as expected, and those schools include Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke UCLA, Arizona and North Carolina. Aa you can see, it's not going to be easy, but Kentucky can pitch a great role for him at the three spot.

Kusturica is seen as a versatile shot-creator with a ton of guard skills with his ball-handling ability. Given how electric of a scorer he is, he would pair well alongside Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. Add in Milan Momcilovic's absolutely efficient shooting as the best shooter in college basketball last season and you've got yourself a top 10 squad and a title contender. There is so much potential with Kusturica and there is a reason many believe in him as a lottery pick in the draft.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a scouting report on Kusturica from NBA Draft Room: "One of the top international prospects in the world, Kusturica is an extremely talented big guard/wing who can handle the rock, make plays off the bounce and has an elite physical profile. Has great size and length for the position and instantly passes the eye test. Can score from inside and out and is really good at getting into the lane, using a combination of great handles, a quick first step and great size to cover ground quickly. Is a high feel player who has some point guard instincts."

The 6-7 forward is considered one of the best players in international ball. Could Mark Pope land yet another home-run get to add to the roster?

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