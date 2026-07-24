Mark Pope talks about pitching the Kentucky brand to recruits

Kentucky basketball has a rich history of success. It's a reason why they, and the rest of the blue bloods, have found consistent success in college basketball over the years and put together some great teams. But, this day and age in the sport, NIL has entered the fold, making the school's history not as important to some as the money.

It's just what it is and as a former National Champion at Kentucky, Mark Pope brings the program history pitch to the recruiting table. On Friday, Pope was asked how relevant that message is to recruits, given how much NIL is valued compared to just the history of the school alone. The head coach was very open with his answer of just how much the name on the front of the jersey means to young recruits.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's incredibly relevant to the guys that it's really relevant to. It's just really the answer," Pope said. "I mean, every recruit is a completely unique situation, and so there is a place for that. It's got meaning, and it actually is important because for those guys that can grasp that, they actually embrace this place and understand the job better and are actually able to withstand some of the pressures better when they have a feel for that. So it's something we talk about all the time and something that's really important. With some players, it really, really resonates. Some players have come here and been great where it didn't resonate until they were here. So it's always going to be an integral part of Kentucky and always be a part of the messaging that we do. But for some guys, it's going to push them over the edge, and some guys, it's going to scare them away, and some guys, it's going to be a little bit neutral until they get to experience it."

In what Pope has seen, as a player and a coach at Kentucky, the name on the front impacts everyone that comes through the program. "What I will tell you is, with 100 percent of the guys, once they get here and they put on this jersey and they experience this, it stays with them forever. So that definitely will never change."

Jan 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates with forward Andrija Jelavic (4) during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pope certainly loves players that appreciate the program for what it is, but he knows not everyone understands it until they put on the jersey. In this day and age, it shouldn't be the biggest part of your pitch, but it definitely doesn't need to be minimized at a place like Kentucky. The Wildcats certainly struggled recruiting in the 2026 class after putting all their eggs in the Tyran Stokes sweepstakes, but they've started off the next class with a bang, not only by picking up top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton, but positioning themselves well with other top guys.

It was nice to see Pope open about his pitch for Kentucky in recruiting and what the recruits think. At a place like Kentucky, you can't ignore the brand, but it can't be everything in the current landscape of recruiting.