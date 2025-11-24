A recent social media post shows who the leader of this Kentucky basketball team is
After the loss to Michigan State, rumors started to flow around this Kentucky team that there were chemistry issues. Obviously, players and coaches denied that there were any issues of this kind within the team, but one player went above and beyond.
Collin Chandler made an Instagram post that might be one of the most outstanding signs of leadership we have seen at Kentucky in a long time. Chandler posted a picture of every player on the team except for himself, and the comment on this collage of photos said, "Love We."
All of the players commented on these photos, saying different things. Coach Alvin Brooks even responded to the post saying, "This almost made me shed a tear. Love you. Love, We fam."
There is no question that this team has had some early season struggles in big games, but the Wildcats are going to be just fine if they stay together. This is a great message from Chandler and shows he is a leader on this team.
Chandler has had a great season on the floor so far, but his leadership could end up being more important than his play if the Wildcats turn things around.
When Coach Pope invited the media to practice before the season for media family day, I watched the Wildcats' head coach break down a play for the scrimmage they were doing. Every time Coach Pope did this, the player who was speaking up and talking it out with the guys was Chandler.
While Chandler is only a sophomore on the floor, he is wise beyond his years. Chandler is old for a sophomore since he went on that mission trip and is now married.
If the Wildcats get hot and win some big games over the next few weeks, and this season turns around, remember this post from Chandler that brought this team together when this team had its back against the wall.
In all honesty, Chandler has been one of the Wildcats best players this season as he is shooting a whooping 51.4% from three. Fans were concerned about the shooting on this team with Koby Brea gone, but the way Chandler has been shooting the ball, he could be that guy for the Wildcats.
Kentucky has a big few weeks coming up with games against Gonzaga, North Carolina, Indiana, and St. John's coming up. Chandler will be very important for the Wildcats in these games.