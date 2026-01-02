ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and #14 Alabama

After getting a 99-85 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 23 before Christmas, the Wildcats now will turn their attention to SEC play, and as they sit at 9-4 on the season with just two wins out if six games against quality opponents, Kentucky is searching for their best win yet, and they have a big opportunity for a road win over a top 15 on Saturday against #14 Alabama.

Alabama is what you would expect, and that's a very electric offense combined with a very physical defense with elite rim-protecting big men down low. Head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have an offense that is led by a backcourt duo of Labaron Philon, one of the best players in the country, and Aden Holloway. Both are the team's leading scorers, with Philon's 21.9 points per game ranking 8th in the nation. Alabama's offense is ranked 3rd on KenPom, while the defense is 71st.

A huge key for Kentucky in this game is making Alabama's offense uncomfortable. Kentucky's defense is rounding into form, and after an offseason of very, very high praise on that end of the floor, with many in the program believing they can become a top 10 defense, there's no better way to make a statement than on the road against the 3rd-best offense in the country. If Kentucky can create turnovers and make it hard for the Tide to get open looks that will bode well. They'll also need to limit second-chances, because you can't give an offense like that any extra looks.

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

On the eve of the big matchup, ESPN gives Kentucky just a 37.5% chance to leave Tuscaloosa with the road victory on Saturday. Mark Pope talked earlier this week about what Alabama will bring to the table on Saturday. It starts with star guard Labaron Philon, and ends with elite rim protection from the bigs on defense.

"He's really hard to contain, he's so great off the bounce," Pope said of Alabama star guard Labaron Philon. "And I'll tell you the thing that I don't think he gets enough credit for, maybe he does, but he is an elite, elite, elite level playmaker off the bounce, man, as a passer, finding guys. He's got a real skill of threading the needle when he needs to get in balls where he does. He's unbelievably hitting a short roll and kind of push screen rolls. He's got an unbelievable first, second, and third step. He's a multiple move guy. He finishes well around the rim. He's shooting at an elite level clip. He's a big time player."

"Their rim protection is elite," Pope said of Alabama. "My the first game I watched a couple days ago was Alabama-Arizona. And Arizona is always a huge team inside, and they were dominant on the glass. I don't know the number of blocks in the game, but Alabama was just, their rim protection was elite. I think they're 14 or 16 in the country right now (in blocks), and that's a really impressive stat number for them, and it's been probably the most, maybe, give or take, the most impactful part of their defensive attack right now has been their own protection. It's been elite."

It's going to be a huge opportunity for Kentucky's defense to make a statement as a contender to turn into a top 10 defense, or they're going to need the offense to keep up with an Alabama offense that can score in bunches.