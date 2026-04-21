A school other than Kentucky and Kansas is making a push for Tyran Stokes

For months now, Mark Pope has been working his tail off to try to land the #1 player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes. This has been one of the most interesting recruitments we have seen in a really long time, as it has been quiet, and as of April 21st, Stokes still hasn’t made a decision, plus a commitment date is not set.

For a while, this race has felt like it was down to Kentucky and Kansas. Obviously, other schools were still technically in the running for Stokes, but the Wildcats and Jayhawks have always felt like the heavy favorites. Well, now Paul Biancardi of ESPN thinks one of the schools that has been in this race the whole time is making a big move, and that school is Oregon.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Obviously, Stokes is a Nike athlete, and everyone knows about the connection Oregon has with the Nike brand. Biancardi had this to say about the Ducks being very much in the race with Kentucky and Kansas for Stokes: “A source told ESPN that Oregon is seriously in the mix and that he’s closely watching whom these schools are signing in the portal before making his decision.”

Funny enough, former Kentucky Wildcats and Lexington native Jasper Johnson just committed to play for the Ducks, and now there is a world where Stokes could team up with him. The recruitment of Stokes from Kentucky’s point of view has been up and down the entire time. There have been times when the staff felt they were in a good spot, and there have been times when the staff felt they were coming from behind.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kentucky has felt that Nike was a factor in their favor over the Jayhawks but now it could be an issue as he might want to go to the home of Nike. It is being reported that Stokes will watch these three teams to see whose roster turns out the best before he makes a decision. This means it could be a few weeks before Stokes picks his school.

Pope is so far into this recruitment that there is no reason to give up now but personally I don’t like Kentucky’s chances of getting the job done especially knowing Pope’s track record. Landing the surefire #1 pick would be a big boost for Pope and the Wildcats, but I’m not sure he will be able to get the job done.