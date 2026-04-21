Where does Kentucky go from here in the frontcourt after missing on Donnie Freeman?

Big Blue Nation is incredibly frustrated this morning, knowing that last night the Kentucky coaching staff missed on Donnie Freeman, with him committing to play for Rick Pitino at Saint John’s. The Wildcats also missed on their backup plan at the four, Sebastian Rancik, so now the staff is fully back to the drawing board at the position.

Big Blue Nation is concerned about the power forward position, knowing the transfer portal is now closed, and most of the top-end talent at the position is gone. The options Kentucky now has are to take a shot on two players coming from lower-level Division 1 and hope they take a big leap in the SEC or going to get a European player.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

James Madison power forward Justin McBride will be on campus today for a visit, and he put up some impressive numbers this year. McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three. McBride is a bit undersized at 6’7, so it will be interesting to see where Pope would play him if he were to land the talented forward.

Pope could try to go find a European forward, as these guys generally fit his system well, as they can handle the ball, pass, shoot, and rebound. Last year, Andrija Jelavic showed flashes of being a special player, so if Pope could find a player like Jelavic who is just a little bit more polished, it could be a good fit for what he is looking for.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Freeman was a top 20 player in the portal, and at the power forward position, there truly aren’t many players like this left. Coach Pope obviously will be able to add some players to make Kentucky have a solid frontcourt, but the concern I have is whether he will be able to find the player to make this team elite. That is the concern I have right now, so Coach Pope has to make something work.

Pope could also land a player who has pulled his name out of the NBA Draft, but even if he does this, it will be all luck. This portal cycle has not gone well for Coach Pope and the staff, but there is still time to salvage this by getting an elite European power forward. If Pope does this, he has to get the right fit, or it will not work. These next few days will be very important.