A surprise Kentucky player popped up on the injury report ahead of the South Carolina game
The SEC injury report came out on Friday evening, and there was some good and bad news for the Kentucky Wildcats. The good news is point guard Lamont Butler was listed as questionable rather than out. This means that there is a chance Butler suits up on Saturday as the Wildcats look to take down the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The bad news for the Wildcats is Jaxson Robinson was listed as questionable ahead of Kentucky's Saturday matchup. Robinson has been on fire in SEC play scoring 20-plus points in three of his last five games, which has helped the Wildcats score with Butler out.
The best-case scenario for Kentucky is both of these players suiting up, but that is still to be seen. The crisis level will be high for Kentucky if both of these players aren't able to play, as Robinson has been playing a lot of point guard with Butler out.
If neither Butler nor Robinson plays, seeing who handles the ball for the Wildcats will be interesting. Center Amari Williams has been taking the ball up the floor a lot with Butler out, so if both Robinson and Butler were to miss this game, Kentucky fans would see the big man ball handling quite a bit.
Big Blue Nation needs to hope that both Robinson and Butler are on the floor in this game, but if one of them is out on the floor it will go a long way. This is a must-win game for Kentucky, so it is not great to see that they are heading into it banged up.