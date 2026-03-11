The SEC Tournament Injury Report shows Kentucky should be getting a starter back vs. LSU

The postseason is here as the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Wildcats have been banged up all season long, but it looks like a very important piece is about to step back into the lineup.

On the SEC Injury Report, Kam Williams was listed as probable for the matchup with the LSU Tigers, which means he has a really good shot to get out on the floor and play. Coach Mark Pope has said Williams has been back on the floor practicing, and after a long wait, unless there are any pregame setbacks, I project him to play against the Tigers.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) fives forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Williams coming back for the SEC Tournament is so helpful because now he should be able to get some good minutes to get him ready for the NCAA Tournament. The 6’8 sophomore is one of, if not the best, defenders on this team, and having him back will go a long way to guard bigger wings/forwards who are skilled with the ball. For example, Williams would have been the perfect guy to guard Thomas Haugh of Florida.

If the Wildcats make it to Friday, we will more than likely get to see this matchup between the star forward Haugh and Williams. Fans are very excited to see how Williams develops over the end of this season and the offseason because many believe he is going to be a star down the road.

Even if Williams just plays ten minutes a game during the SEC Tournament, this will really help him get back into shape for the NCAA Tournament, which will start next week. It will also hopefully help get some of Kentucky’s players some more rest, which will be important if Kentucky goes on a run in Nashville.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates after hitting one of his eight 3-pointers as the Wildcats defeat the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2025.

Right before going down with the injury against Texas, Williams was starting to hit his stride, and if he had been healthy, most project he would be blossoming into a star right now. There is no better time to start playing elite basketball than under the bright lights of the postseason.

Once again, the injury reports have Williams listed as probable, but more often than not, this designation means he is going to suit up. If Williams was questionable, I would not feel as confident saying it, but the probable next to his name on the injury report has me confident Kentucky will see #3 back on the floor tomorrow. Williams playing well could give this team some life heading into the Big Dance.