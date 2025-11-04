A top 10 forward in 2026 has included Kentucky in his top four schools
One of the top players in 2026 is one step closer to a decision. On Tuesday, 2026 top 10 forward Baba Oladotun included Kentucky in his top four schools, along with Maryland, Georgetown and Arkansas. The top 10 prospect has taken official visits to all of his finalists.
Oladotun, a 6-10 forward out of James Hubert Blake High School in Maryland, reclassified to 2026 over the summer after being deemed the best player in the 2027 class. The top 10 prospect was also recently on Kentucky's campus for an official visit during the weekend of the blue-white scrimmage. On top of that, he just recently completed and official visit to Arkansas, who has really ramped up the interest with him. The relationship between Oladotun and Kentucky goes deep, as the staff offered him in the summer of 2024 after watching him in-person.
As for where things stand in his overall recruitment, Maryland, the in-state school, currently has the most buzz around him, but it will be worth keeping an eye on a school like Arkansas in this one, as John Calipari has been known to work his magic. Oladotun would be a massive haul for a program like Maryland, who welcomes new coach Buzz Williams from Texas A&M this season. As of right now, the five-star forward has no timetable for a decision, so Kentucky could play their way among the top contenders with more time. It is worth monitoring, though, that the signing period begins on Nov. 10, a popular time for commitments.
Here's how Rivals' Jamie Shaw describes Oladotun's game: “You immediately notice the length and the frame with Baba Oladotun. The jump shot is what he does, and it is where his production comes from at this point. His footwork getting into the jump shot is clean, and Oladotun is confident getting into it off the bounce or the catch. He is a threat as a pull-up jump shooter, getting a high release with good balance. He will need to continue adding weight, and with that, he could become a more consistent rebounder. With his length and natural athleticism, there is an upside there on the defensive end. The tools are obvious, and the upside here is worth monitoring.”
Kentucky has really made Oladotun one of their top priorities, so we will see how Kentucky does as his recruitment continues towards the final stages. Oladotun would be Mark Pope's first massive get on the recruiting trail.