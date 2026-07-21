A top 2027 Kentucky target took a big leap in updated rankings

With the AAU season now behind us after a busy spring and summer, concluding with events like Nike EYBL Peach Jam and Adidas 3SSB, recruiting rankings are starting to shift. On Tuesday, 247 Sports updated their rankings for the class of 2027 and one Kentucky target took a massive leap after a historic run at Peach Jam last week.

Kentucky is involved with nearly all of the top 15 recruits in the class and on Tuesday, things took a shift. Among those whose ranking changed, Kentucky target Cayden Daughtry rose seven spots up to #3 in the 2027 class after he put together one of the greatest runs we have ever seen at Peach Jam, scoring over 30 points nearly every night out on his way to winning it all. During his time in North Augusta, he dropped 43 in a double-overtime thriller before elimination play began. He definitely earned the new ranking last week alone.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope motions to his players during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky staff offered Daughtry after watching him at one of the live evaluation periods back in May and have since been very interested in him. It's worth wondering if that interest has risen even more after what we saw last week. Assistant coach Cody Fueger was in attendance for his 43-point masterclass. Given their pursuit of Beckham Black, King Gibson, and Nasir Anderson, along with their recent big push for Reese Alston, they have a plethora of targets in the backcourt. Daughtry has cemented himself as one of the best point guards in the class now.

Where do other top Kentucky targets stand in 247 Sports' new rankings? Let's take a look.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#1. 6-3 PG, Beckham Black

#2. 6-10 PF, CJ Rosser

#3. 6-0 PG, Cayden Daughtry

#4. 6-7 SF, Demarcus Henry

#5. 6-5 G, Adan Diggs

#6. 6-10 C, Lewis Uvwo

#7. 6-4 PG, Nasir Anderson

#8. 6-2 PG, Reese Alston

#9. 6-5 SF, Jordan Page

#10. 6-3 PG, Navorro Bowman Jr.

#11. 6-4 G, King Gibson

#12. 6-10 C, Paul Osaruyi

#13. 6-6 SF, Ryan Hampton (Kentucky commit)

#14. 6-11 C, Darius Wabbington

As you can see, Mark Pope and his staff have a plethora of targets that they're looking at. Some are starting to separate themselves from the pack obviously as top targets and now is the time we usually start seeing visits being set up. Many players will go back home, talk with their parents and agents, and start getting some visits lined up for the rest of the summer and fall.

Daughtry certainly earned his new title of top three prospect after what he did at Peach Jam last week. It was nuts to watch and now it's paying off in more ways than one. You can check out 247 Sports' full 2027 rankings here.

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