Three Kentucky targets who showed out at Peach Jam

This week was a big one with shoe circuit events having their championships. For the Kentucky staff, that means getting eyes on their top targets and taking a look at others that might catch their eye. It was especially a busy one in South Carolina, with both Nike EYBL and Adidas 3SSB going on.

Mark Pope and his staff did a great job at splitting up between the two events, with him bouncing back and forth, but it was Peach Jam that featured a slew of Kentucky targets. Who performed the best under the bright lights in front of dozens of coaches? Let's recap how things went down in North Augusta with three targets who really showed out.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Daughtry - 6-0 PG, #9 overall in 2027

This one should come as no surprise if you're social media feed is filled with basketball. He took it by storm after he dropped 43 points in a double-overtime game on Thursday night. That game was following two 30-point performances and was the start of arguably the best Peach Jam run we have seen in a decade. Daughtry had at least 30 points in all but one game, and he still dropped 19. Kentucky offered the top 10 recruit back in May and after this epic run, they'd be silly not to turn up the interest. Through eight games, Daughtry averaged 32.3 points (led Peach Jam), 6,1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals, shooting 58.6% overall and 48.8% from three.

Beckham Black - 6-3 PG, #1 overall in 2027

Following Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification into 2026, Black has taken the top spot in the class rankings for 2027 and he did good backing that up throughout the week. Black was the second-leading scorer at Peach Jam behind Daughtry and consistently put up really good numbers. The 6-3 point guard averaged 24.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. One thing, though, that prevented him was his three-point shooting efficiency as he shot just 29.3% from deep through six games. Besides that, he was terrific and showed why he's one of Kentucky's top lead-guard targets.

Lewis Uvwo - 6-10 C, #6 overall in 2027

Everyone loves a cool story and Uvwo embodies that in an awesome way. He has only been playing basketball for a few years and it hasn't taken him long to turn into one of the best prospects in the class of 2027. The big man had his skills on full display this week and did so by being a relentless shot-blocker. Watching Uvwo, it was crazy to see how good his instincts are. There wasn't a game this week where the 6-10 big didn't have a block. In fact, there were two games were he had 10 and eight blocks. That's absolutely nuts. Through seven games, Uvwo averaged 11 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.0 blocks. He cemented himself as one of the best shot blockers regardless of class.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Peach Jam, Mark Pope and his staff discovered a new target, actually in the 2029 class, and extended an offer to him on Saturday after he impressed them. There was a lot to like from a fun-filled recruiting week.

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