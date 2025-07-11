A top big man target in 2026 has included Kentucky in his top schools
Kentucky has made the list cut for a top 10 big man in the 2026 class. As things begin to shift with 2026 recruits, the Wildcats continue to be in the running for one of their most prioritized big man targets. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Kentucky has made the top seven schools for big man Miikka Muurinen, who is one of the best players in the entire class.
Schools along with Kentucky on the list include Duke, Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, NC State and North Carolina. Muurinen, ranked as the #9 overall player in the 2026 class according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, has been recruited by Kentucky's staff since last summer, before offering him on July 22 of last year. Muurinen was one of the first targets the Kentucky staff had their eye on once they took the job last spring following John Calipari's departure. The 6-10 big man is looking to visit Kentucky in the fall, like many of Kentucky's targets in the class are planning do to. Muurinen has taken official visits to Michigan and Arkansas, with plans to schedule others in the fall.
Murrinen is a big man that would fit Mark Pope's system well, a stretch-four that can really step into an Andrew Carr-type role and thrive under Pope in Lexington. Pope loves to space the floor on offense, and the 6-10 forward would fit that mode really well. Muurinen talked recently with On3 about his game and what he's looking for in a school.
"In college I see myself as a stretch four, I think I could handle it a little more. I haven’t really been able to handle the ball much this season at AZ Compass, but that’s something I’m looking a little more at doing in college. ...The biggest factor for me will be how are the schools going to play me? That’s what matters. I’m comfortable as a stretch four, shooting the ball, catching it at the top of the key and using my dribble, catching lobs, you know the basic stuff as a four or five man today."
Muurinen's recruitment is sure to become more clear over the next few months as he takes more visits to his top schools, but it's definitely clear that he is one of Kentucky's top big man targets in the class. We'll see how far that interest takes them as his recruitment continues to shape out.