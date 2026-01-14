Kentucky vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

It’s been a rough start to the 2025-26 season for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, but they find themselves as road favorites on Wednesday night in an SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers.

LSU got off to a 12-1 start this season, only losing to a ranked Texas Tech team, but it has dropped three games in a row in SEC play, including an 11-point loss to Vanderbilt in its last matchup.

The Tigers aren’t nearly as talented as the Wildcats, but Kentucky has struggled to put together long stretches of strong play, and Pope has continuously called out his team after losses this season.

Can Kentucky get back to .500 in SEC play on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Kentucky -4.5 (-108)

LSU +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Kentucky: -192

LSU: +160

Total

153.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Kentucky vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Wednesday. Dec. 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Kentucky record: 10-6

LSU record: 12-4

Kentucky vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Otega Oweh, Guard, Kentucky

One of the best players from last season’s Kentucky team that made some noise in the SEC and the NCAA Tournament, Oweh is starting to come into his own as of late.

The senior is averaging 15.5 points per game this season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3, and he’s scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games.

Oweh had a big game in a win over Mississippi State, dropping 22 points to go along with three rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kentucky needs the veteran guard to continue to set the tone for the rest of the group in conference play.

Kentucky vs. LSU Prediction and Pick

There hasn’t been much to like about this Kentucky team in the 2025-26 season, but it does still rank 28th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin and 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The only quality win LSU has all season is against SMU, and the Tigers have lost by three, 10 and 11 in their three games in SEC play.

Last season, LSU struggled in conference play, and I am not sold on it after a fast start against mid-major teams in non-conference play. KenPom has the Tigers as the No. 42 team in the country based on adjusted efficiency margin, and that’s with LSU ranking 165th in strength of schedule this season.

The Wildcats? Well, they rank 51st.

I think Kentucky handles business on the road as it attempts to get back in the picture for a tournament berth this season.

Pick: Kentucky -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.