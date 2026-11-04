A top five prospect in 2027 is taking an official visit to Kentucky

Kentucky has hosted a number of top recruits on campus over the last two months and now a really big one has been added. After a recent visit from top 15 recruit Cherif Millogo that led to a commitment, top five prospect AJ Williams is set to make the trip to Lexington for an official visit beginning on Saturday, it was first reported by 247 Sports.

Williams announced a top 10 back in September of Kentucky, BYU, Duke, Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Illinois and Georgia Tech. Then, he began scheduling visits after already taking ones to Duke, Georgia Tech and Auburn. He has since taken visits to BYU, Georgia and Mississippi State. Now, he's adding a trip to Kentucky to his list.

AJ Williams today for team USA in the won over Japan in the FIBA U17 World Cup



25 points

7 boards

2 assists

2 steals

7-10 FG

5-6 3P

6-6 FT



15 minutes



Ridiculous display by the #1 player in the class of ‘28, showing why he’s ranked as high as he is. Elite performance today pic.twitter.com/yXikKMErGn — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 28, 2026

The top five forward reclassified to 2027 after being a part of the 2028 class and was rumored to go into decision mode after announcing his top schools back in September. But, he's got some visits to take a likely another list cut before that happens. Kentucky is one of the newer programs involved in his recruitment and they can really make up some ground if they can impress on this weekend's visit. He will then likely have a few other visits, but those have not yet been scheduled.

Here's how Rivals' Jamie Shaw describes the top five wing's game: "AJ Williams brings a mature approach to the game. Positional size, listed at 6-foot-7, he has quality length and explosive athletic pop. He is the top-ranked player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and he is a shot-maker. Someone who is comfortable being at the top of a scouting report, and still getting to his spots at multiple levels and finishing plays. He is not a super-dynamic or super-flashy player, but instead, he is steady, plays with a purpose, and rebounds in his area. Williams was second on last summer’s U16 USA Basketball team in minutes and third in scoring. There is a lot of depth at his position, but it would also not surprise to see the team provide some different lineups that get their five best players, regardless of position, on the floor at the same time."

BYU has been seen as the frontrunner, but can Kentucky make up some ground this weekend and really make a push? They haven't slowed down since getting involved.

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