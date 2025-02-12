A total team effort was the reason Kentucky pulled off the win over #5 Tennessee
Kentucky had their backs against the wall on Tuesday playing #5 Tennessee on Tuesday, but that didn't stop them from fighting and gutting out a big win over yet another top 15 team this season, their 7th of the season, which is the most in a single season in program history. Not just that, but Kentucky has the most top 10 wins of any program in college basketball this season. Facing the nation's best defense, the Wildcats proved the first time around what it takes to beat them. Now, the second time around, they did just that again, both times shorthanded.
It wasn't easy, as Kentucky went into halftime with a 7-point lead, and then Tennessee was able to control the pace to get back into it. Kentucky made big plays throughout the game, including three 3's in the first half from Trent Noah and pretty balanced scoring from a number of guys. No bigger plays were made than those that came in the final minutes, which was when Kentucky gained separation from Tennessee to get the win. Koby Brea, Amari Williams, Trent Noah, Otega Oweh, and Andrew Carr, who had just 2 points on the night, all made contributions in the final minutes. They helped spark a 14-4 run over the last 4:50 of the game, and a 10-2 run the last 2:32.
Mark Pope knows about the many contributions throughout his roster his team gave to beat #5 Tennessee a second team. Pope talked about the incredible total team effort his Kentucky squad put together on Tuesday.
"Tennessee makes it really hard. They are the best defensive team in the- Pope on Kentucky's team effort Tuesday.
country and they make things really hard on the offensive end. I thought we had individuals after individuals make great plays but the guys did most of it together and it's how we operate. I think our guys love it. ...We see guys growing and their
games are expanding and growing and they are getting more comfortable with each other. It's pretty great. It's really special. For us, it's going to be a team effort every single night. It takes every single one of our guys. Every single one of our guys is making key important plays. Every single guy on our roster that could play tonight made important plays. I like Kentucky being that way. I actually love it. It feels right to me. Maybe it is because of how we were when I played here. Maybe it's because of what I know. Maybe it's because it's how the state of Kentucky works, this community works. But I dig it man. I think it's a good representation of where we are in the state."
It was a very balanced night in the stat sheet. Kentucky didn't have a clear runaway leader in the stats on Tuesday. Instead, they had a balance of four players in double figures, two who had 13 points and the other two players with 11 points. It was certainly enough to get another impressive win added to their resume.