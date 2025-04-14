Adding Lamar Wilkerson would make Kentucky a preseason top five team
Mark Pope had a busy day at the races on Sunday as he had transfer portal target Lamar Wilkerson with him at Kenneland. The Sam Houston transfer averaged 20.5 points per game for the Bearkats last season, which was good for 13th best in college hoops.
Wilkerson shot 44.5% from three last season on 7.7 attempts per game, so he was one of the best shooters in the nation. The 6'5 two guard would thrive in Coach Pope's system, but the deal is not done yet.
Wilkerson has now taken visits to Kentucky and Indiana, and his plan is to head to Auburn next. Without a doubt, Kentucky is in the lead right now, but Coach Pope will have to hold off a push from Indiana and Auburn.
If Kentucky is able to land Wilkerson, he will likely start at the two for the Wildcats and would give Kentucky a top five roster in college hoops.
Wilkerson would give the Wildcats an elite mix of players in the front and backcourt, plus a good balance between offense and defense.
Coach Pope was able to take last year's team to the Sweet 16 with all of the injuries, and that team was nowhere near as talented as this team will be.
The Wildcats need to make sure that they land Wilkerson and bring back Otega Oweh, but if this happens, Kentucky will be one of the top teams in all of college hoops.
Coach Pope is going to bring Kentucky back to the top of the college basketball world.