Alex Wilkins has a wish list uniform for the Kentucky Wildcats to wear this season

One conversation fans love to have is the uniform conversation. Fans love it when their team wears new uniforms, and Big Blue Nation is no different. Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats wore the home denim jerseys against the Tennessee Volunteers in a riveting game that Collin Chandler won with a big three.

Alex Wilkins was talking with Kam Williams, Malachi Moreno, and Trent Noah, and during this conversation, Wilkins brought up a uniform he would love to see the Wildcats wear this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24), guard Jasper Johnson (2) and forward Braydon Hawthorne (right) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Wilkins had to say to Williams, Moreno, and Noah: “Blackout, we have to wear black jerseys this year.” Kentucky has worn black jerseys before, but it is clear that the players want these jerseys to make their way out again this season.

The other jersey that Big Blue Nation has been very vocal about wanting to see is the road denim jerseys. The home denim jerseys were really great this season, but the road ones are the better look. Big Blue Nation would love to see the Wildcats don those jerseys this season to pay homage to the team that won it all with Pope as the captain.

Today was the first time that the media spoke with Wilkins, and he had a lot of great things to say. He talked about how he believes the combination of himself and Zoom Diallo is going to be a lethal one-two punch in the backcourt. Wilkins will be getting back to playing the two, and this does seem like a more natural position to him.

One red Santa hat could be seen in the crowd as the Wildcats defeat the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing the two is going to help him improve his three-point percentage, which was 32.8% as a true freshman last year at Furman. With the ball in his hands less, plus the elite offensive weapons the Wildcats have, Wilkins could get that percentage over 38 this year.

He is a player that a lot of college basketball fans outside of Lexington might not know a ton about, but he is going to be a superstar this year. I believe that he or Milan Momcilovic will lead Kentucky in scoring this season. I would not be one bit surprised if Wilkins turned himself into a first-round pick this season at Kentucky.

Wilkins speaks for all of Big Blue Nation when he says he wants to see the black jerseys come back out of the closet. A blackout during a ranked game would provide an elite Rupp Arena environment.

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