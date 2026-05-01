Alex Wilkins is going to put up massive numbers this year for the Kentucky Wildcats

While there has been some frustration with Mark Pope's recruiting this offseason, one player that he landed who Big Blue Nation is very excited about is Alex Wilkins. Last season as a true freshman for the Furman Paladins, Wilkins averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game.

One of his most impressive performances during his true freshman season was in the NCAA Tournament when Furman took on UConn. He scored 21 points in this game while going 8-15 from the field and 4-8 from three. He also had four assists in this game. In this game, the 6’5 guard proved that he can hang with the big dogs.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I am fully bought into Wilkins and believe that he is going to be a superstar for the Wildcats next season. More than likely, Wilkins will play off the ball with Zoom Diallo running the one. This will give Wilkins the ability to just score in any way possible. He will be the best natural scorer the Wildcats have next season, and he is going to take over some games.

For Kentucky to be really good next season, the Wildcats will need a player to step up, and Wilkins can be that guy. I believe for Kentucky to have a shot to be a really good team, Wilkins needs to be the secondary star on this team. This means Pope needs to go out and find the main star for this team, but Wilkins, I believe, will average over 15 points per game this season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The one pushback folks could have is the fact that Wilkins will be making a big jump in competition, and this is a very fair point. The jump from playing in the SoCon to the SEC will be a challenge for Wilkins, but he will have the entire summer to prepare for this change.

Players who have the type of offensive bag that Wilkins does generally are able to translate well to better competition, and I believe this will be no different for the 6’5 guard. Fans have every right to be frustrated with the way this offseason has gone and some of the players the Wildcats have missed on, but at the same time, BBN should be excited about Wilkins. This kid is going to put up really good numbers and turn himself into an NBA Draft pick this year in Lexington.

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