Mark Pope has to have a trick up his sleeve when it comes to Kentucky's star player

Kentucky has had a very interesting offseason full of ups and downs for the Wildcats head coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats have lost some players they didn’t want to lose to the portal like Collin Chandler and the staff has missed on some of their top transfer portal targets like Donnie Freeman. Pope has landed two players in the transfer portal, and they are both guards.

Kentucky has brought in former Washington point guard Zoom Diallo and former Furman point guard Alex Wilkins. Both of these players have a ton of upside, but right now, I don’t believe that they will be the star player for this Kentucky team. Personally, I don’t think Pope has landed his star player yet, but at the same time, I don’t know what direction he is going in.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pope has missed on some of his top targets so I feel that Big Blue Nation isn’t very confident that he will land a star player, but I am starting to feel like he will get it done. It sounds like a commitment for James Madison power forward Justin McBride is right around the corner which would give the Wildcats three portal additions.

These three additions plus the players that Kentucky will return from last season won’t move the needle. This team if Pope added some more depth pieces from the portal would be middle of the road in the SEC. This is why I feel that Pope has something up his sleeve when it comes to a star player.

Some of the names that are coming to mind are Tounde Yessoufou, Milan Momcilovic, and Allen Graves. All three of these players Kentucky is familiar with and are in the portal but also in the NBA Draft. All three of these players could be elite portal additions to come in and be the star player for Pope’s Wildcats.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Knowing the staff has missed on so many players in the portal and most of last year's team is gone the Wildcats do have a good amount of NIL money. They could land one of these three players if they do pull out of the NBA Draft. The other option for a star player for Pope is Tyran Stokes, but no one is confident he will pick Kentucky.

Mark Pope is a very smart guy, and he knows how important this offseason is. I do believe that he will find a star player that will have the Wildcats ready to compete. Players pulling out of the draft could be very important for Kentucky to monitor.