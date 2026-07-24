Alex Wilkins shared an underrated part of his game that Mark Pope will love

Big Blue Nation is very excited to see this 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team take the floor, as there is a lot of confidence surrounding this team in the fan base. Coach Mark Pope made some big-time additions via the transfer portal, like Milan Momcilovic, but the most underrated addition this offseason was adding Furman transfer Alex Wilkins.

As a true freshman, Wilkins was incredible, leading the Paladins in scoring, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game. He was very efficient from the field, shooting 46%. The one concern some had with the freshman season of Wilkins was his three-point percentage. He shot 32.8% from three.

One of the reasons I believe that number is going to improve a lot this season is because Wilkins is going to be playing the two. While speaking with the media yesterday, Wilkins talked a lot about how he has played all over the backcourt during his basketball career, but in my opinion, his game is best suited to play the two. That is why this season he will be able to catch and shoot more rather than having the basketball in his hands all the time.

While speaking with the media yesterday, Wilkins talked about an underrated part of his game that will have Big Blue Nation very excited about the numbers he will put up playing the two this season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Wilkins had to say about an underrated part of his game: "Shooting the ball on the catch. I feel like that’s something that is underrated in my game. I can shoot the ball off the dribble, but I shot about 34-35%, I think 39%, at the end of the season, catch and shoot. So just being able to show my ability off the catch and off the bounce.”

I believe Wilkins is going to be the second-leading scorer on this team behind Momcilovic, and I see a world where he could even lead the Wildcats in scoring. Wilkins is going to improve his three-point percentage this season. I could see him shooting closer to 38% from three this season, and if he does that, he will be one of the best guards in the SEC. Wilkins is really going to turn some heads this season at Kentucky in a system that fits him really well.

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