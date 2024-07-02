An elite recruit could be the final member of Kentucky basketball's 2024-25 roster
Mark Pope still has one open scholarship spot on the 2024-25 roster if he decides to use it, and he might have just found the perfect candidate. Jeremiah Fears is a point guard ranked as the 32nd best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Fears was previously committed to Illinois, but he has decommitted and plans to reclassify to the 2024 class. After Fears announced, he was no longer committed to Illinois. Coach Pope immediately reached out.
The Wildcats are looking for one more player for the 2024-25 roster, and an elite recruit with a high upside at the guard position would be a perfect addition to this roster.
If Fears joins this Kentucky team, it will be tough for him to get on the floor, but he is a player who, during his second season in Lexington, could develop into an elite guard.
This is a new recruitment that Kentucky just joined in on, but it is one for Big Blue Nation to pay attention to as Fears figures out where he will play his college hoops.
Here is the scouting report on Fears from Brandon Jenkins from 247Sports, "Fears is the younger brother of Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears but plays an entirely different brand of basketball. He is a smooth and confident scorer who has no problem finding his own offense within the flow of a game. A combination guard with a score-first mindset, Fears is at his best in a secondary ball-handling role where he can primarily focus on making shots and creating for himself off the bounce. He is talented with the ball in his hands and has a creative enough handle to break defenders down to get to his pull-up game. While he is smooth off the bounce, there are times when Fears can be loose with the ball through traffic. However, whether playing on or off the ball his ability to make shots makes him a player that needs to be accounted for at all times. He has all the needed variables to be a solid scoring option at the power conference level."