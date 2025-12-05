Mark Pope details what the Gonzaga Bulldogs will bring to the table on Friday

Kentucky will be facing what looks to be a very, very tough team in the #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, who will be eager to bounce back after having a week off since their 40-point loss to #3 Michigan at the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas. The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off in a neutral site clash in Nashville, where the Wildcats are desperate to notch a quality win under their belt.

The Wildcats are cartainly in a tough spot as the sit at 5-3 with no resume-boosting wins, and the fact that now they're up against a team as talented as Gonzaga is not a good sign heading into this one. Kentucky has a lot of things to work on, most notably the flow of the offense and rebounding. Mark Pope detailed the challenges that the Bulldogs will present on Friday, and it sounds like a nightmare matchup on paper and based on how the team has played in certain areas. It starts with their physicality down low and relentless fight on the glass, as they rank 8th in the country in rebounds.

"They're good, they're physical. Back-to-back games, their leading scorers are their starting four and five (Braden Huff and Graham Ike), and the only difference is their four and five are bigger and more skilled and more physical. They play at even a higher pace (than us), and they're really dangerous. I know Coach (Mark Few) well, you know, I've been battling him for, it seems like 100 years. If he's not the best in the business, he's one of them. And they play incredibly fast, dominate on the glass. They'll kill you with paint points, just crush you in every different way. You know, they've changed a lot of the term knowledge that we use, a first hit, second hit is a Gonzaga term."

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

What about personnel? It starts with their big men, and Pope knows how physical and a force Graham Ike is, as well as how versatile Braden Huff is. But, it can be easy to forget about their perimeter guys who are also tough.

"They got veteran, veteran bigs that they can beat you on the short roll. I mean, you know, Huff shoots 15-foot quicks off the short roll. Like, it's impossible to guard, like it's really, really incredible. And Ike is just, I mean, he just, is just a load. They're both a 1.25-1.3 points per session in their derived offense in the post is just as good and Huff doing more damage off the short roll than is the post. So you start thinking about those guys, and then on the perimeter, they got a couple kids, man, they get down in a stance and guard, they're a really talented team. They're one of the top teams in the country."

Gonzaga is very hungry to bounce back, but Kentucky is also desperate right now as they are still searching for a quality win this season. They're going to have to tighten up on the glass, for sure, and limit second chances. The Bulldogs are 2-1 in the six-game series between the two after Pope lead his team back from an 18-point deficit to get the win last year in Seattle.