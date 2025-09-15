Analytics don't believe Kentucky's Otega Oweh is a top ten player in the SEC
Kentucky's star from last season, Otega Oweh, is returning to Lexington for another season playing for Mark Pope, and Big Blue Nation is fired up to see what Oweh can do in year two in this system.
Oweh came over to Kentucky after a successful start to his career at Oklahoma, so fans in Lexington knew they were getting a great player, but they weren't expecting him to be as good as he was. The Wildcats' 6'4 slasher took the SEC by storm, leading Kentucky in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.
While Oweh led Kentucky in scoring, he is also an elite defender, which is a big part of his game that is not discussed all that much. Oweh has a shot to be on the All-SEC Defensive Team this season.
Many believe Oweh will be the preseason SEC Player of the Year in the conference, but the analytics aren't all that high on the Wildcats' superstar. EvanMiya.com is the best analytics website in college hoops, but this website has Oweh listed as the 12th-best player in the SEC and the 46th-best player in the nation.
He was given an offensive rating of 2.88 and a defensive rating of 3.48. Oweh's defensive rating is one of the better rankings in the SEC, but the offensive number is surprisingly low. As a player who averaged 16.2 points per game a year ago, it is hard to understand this number for Oweh.
Now, obviously, Oweh isn't the best shooter in the SEC, and he is known more as a slasher, but he is the best slasher in all of college basketball. He has worked this offseason to improve his jump shot. If Oweh shoots the ball better from deep this season, this offseason offensive rating is way too low.
Now, perhaps the analytics have Oweh's offensive grade lower because the Wildcats have so many more weapons this season, and they feel he isn't going to score the ball as much. Oweh might not take his scoring average up a ton this season, but it is hard to see a world where it drops.
The Wildcats' star player is going to be one of the best players in all of college basketball on both ends of the floor. He will end up being a First Team All-SEC player and an All-American. Oweh, in year two of the Mark Pope system, it's going to be a scary sight.