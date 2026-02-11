Mark Pope on Otega Oweh: 'I don't even know who this guy is he's so good'

Kentucky basketball has won eight of their last nine games and one player in particular has been a massive reason why they have been able to find so much consistent success recently. That player is Otega Oweh, who entered the season as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and over the last month, has really started to show why.

Oweh, who struggled early in the season, has really turned things around basically since the St. John's game on Dec. 20, which actually earned him SEC Player of the Week honors. Now, his impressive play in the SEC has finally paid off, as he was named the player of the week in the conference for contributions last week. In two games against Oklahoma and Tennessee, Oweh averaged 22 points all while shooting 60.7 percent from the field, a very efficient week for the star veteran guard.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) holds the ball after being fouled during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The standout veteran has. tallied 20 or more points in nine of Kentucky's 11 SEC games this season, including a season-high-tying 24 points early last week against Oklahoma. Oweh has had double-digits in every game this season for Kentucky, including 20-plus points in ten of his last 13 games. He has been on an absolute tear and Mark Pope raved about the jump he has made during his call-in radio show on Monday night.

"The jump he's made, to me, it actually really started in a major way in the debacle at Vanderbilt, because even though we played so poorly, we just couldn't make a shot. We were 3 for 20 to start the game, but we were earning great shots, and so much of it was Otega, off ball-screens and off penetration and his decision making, his ability to hit the short roll, his ability to get downhill and then his willingness to play off two feet and extend the play. Sometimes, I look out there over the last few weeks, I'm like, I don't even know who this guy is he's so good."

Most recently, Otega Oweh made the biggest assist of the game in the win over Tennessee, with the clutch pass to Colllin Chandler for a three that put the Wildcats up with 32 seconds left. It was such an impressively executed play, too, because despite Tennessee playing great defense, Oweh found just enough of a sliver to deliver the pass to Chandler for a massive bucket that had the Rupp Arena crowd roaring.

Kentucky needs Otega Oweh to be himself and over the last month, he has been exactly who they thought he would be. Now, he is really making his case to be SEC Player of the Year after all.