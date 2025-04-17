Andrew Carr is training with a former Louisville guard to prepare for the NBA
One of the stars for the Kentucky Wildcats this season was Andrew Carr, who averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for Mark Pope's team.
Carr is now out of eligibility and looking to take his game to the next level as an NBA player. The 6'11 power forward is currently training for the NBA, and he has been seen training with a former Louisville player.
Carr has been practicing with Chucky Hepburn in Las Vegas as the two prepare for the draft. Hepburn was the best player for the Cardinals last season, averaging 16.4 points per game. He scored 26 points in the loss to Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
It will be interesting to see if either Carr or Hepburn get selected in the upcoming NBA Draft. More than likely the answer to this question will be no, but there is a world where these guys could be taken if they perform well in the pre-draft process.
It was interesting to see this video of Carr and Hepburn practicing together, but there is clear mutual respect between these two players.
Without question, there is still some good basketball ahead of Carr, who dealt with a back injury most of the season. If Carr is able to play at 100%, he will make some money playing basketball.
Carr was a fan favorite in Lexington and had a lot of great things to say about the future of Kentucky basketball after the Sweet16 loss.
Let's take a look at Carr and Hepburn preparing for the NBA Draft.