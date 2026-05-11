Making the case for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about a Malachi Moreno return

Kentucky fans got some news on Monday when it was announced that big man Malachi Moreno, who elected to go test the NBA Draft process while keeping his college eligibility open, will be skipping the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the NBA Combine. That has had BBN in an uproar over the last 24 hours wondering what the decision means.

While we don't know for sure, let's make the case as to why fans don't need to be worried. Yes, Moreno worked out for the New York Knicks, who were proected to land him in a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report, but that maybe that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Many prospects who are testing the waters participate in workouts for teams. Now, his rising stock, which is starting to be in the first round with growing confidence there, is what has fans worried. But, how worried should they be? It's warranted given how important he is for next season, but there is reason to feel at ease.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) huddles up with his teammates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Remember Mark Pope's comments about Moreno in last week's video where he answered multiple questions from fans? That sounded like a guy who knows how imprtant getting Moreno back is for Kentucky. He even acknowledged it, saying the in-state native was "the number one priority for us heading into portal season," before adding, "We think that he’s going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky."

Pope also addressed that Moreno had a workout for a team the night before the video was recorded. "He’s also going through the draft process. He had a great workout just last night for an NBA team. Next week, he’s heading to the Combine and we’re supporting him every step of the way. This is the place where basketball dreams come true, and Malachi has two dreams. He’s dreaming of hanging a banner at Kentucky, and he’s dreaming of playing in the NBA and so we’re supporting him chasing both of those."

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

We're just reading the tea leaves here, but those comments should have fans feel more comfortable than they seem to be on social media. Moreno has a unique opprtunity of being a first-round draft pick. On the more negative side of this, some fans are even wondering if the big man is not participating in the scrimmages to help protect his draft stock. While that could be true, Moreno is still going to participate in other drills such as vertical jump and agility drills. What if he has already gotten the feedback he needs? Again, no one knows for sure what Moreno himself is thinking, but it's a big decision coming up for both he and Kentucky.

On one hand, this is a unique opportunity to be a first round pick that Moreno may not get again next year, but also, he's so important for Kentucky's ceiling next season which Pope himself admitted. If Moreno continues to rise even more, that's a much different discussion. Until then, there are many reasons to remain optimistic in a return. He has until May 27 to withdraw.

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