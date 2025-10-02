Andy Katz doesn't believe Rupp Arena is a top ten venue in college basketball
More often than not, when a person is asked about college basketball, one of the first thoughts that will come to their mind is Kentucky. The Kentucky Wildcats are the most historic program in college basketball, and they play their home games at one of the most historic venues in sports.
Rupp Arena is the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, and it is a special place. It is one of the largest venues in college basketball, and it, in all honesty, resembles an NBA arena, which not many colleges can say.
When the Kentucky Wildcats are good, Rupp Arena is one of the hardest places to win in all of college sports.
Andy Katz put out a list of his top ten arenas in college basketball. The shock was that Rupp Arena was not one of the gyms that made the list. The top ten included Kansas's Allen Fieldhouse, Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, Purdue's Mackey Arena, St. John's Madison Square Garden, Iowa State's Hilton Coliseum, Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena, Michigan State's Breslin Center, New Mexico's "The Pit", Arizona's McKale Center, and Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena.
There is no question that these are some great venues for college basketball, but Rupp Arena not only deserves to be on this list but be in the top three.
When ranking college basketball arenas, many categories should go into the list. The categories should be history, how loud it gets, and how hard it is to win in the arena as an opposing team. With these three categories, Rupp Arena should be considered a top three venue in college basketball.
Some complain that there is too much sitting going on by the fans, but when it is a close game and the Wildcats make a big shot, there is no louder crowd pop than Rupp Arena.
There are some things the athletic department could do differently to get more students down low, but then it would push some of the donors back, and in today's NIL era, that just won't work.
Rupp Arena has elite buzz when an excellent team is coming into town. It can be felt hours before the game as the students line up to get in, and fans crowd the local bars and restaurants in downtown Lexington. This list from Katz is disrespectful to one of the all-time great venues in sports and college basketball.
Big Blue Nation should use this as a challenge to show up all season long and be incredibly loud.