Are any starting spots up for grabs at Kentucky ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season?
Most Kentucky fans feel confident that the starting lineup is all but decided for this 2025-26 team, but are there any real battles for who will start?
It seems all but certain that the starting backcourt for the Wildcats will include Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, and Denzel Aberdeen. The only thing that could change this would be for a player like Jasper Johnson or Kam Williams to somehow steal a starting spot from Aberdeen.
All of the reports that have come out of summer practice and the early practices of the season make it seem pretty safe to say that Aberdeen will be the starter. He has been great in every facet of the game so far this summer, and many expect the future role player to become a star.
The only real spot where there could be some competition is in the frontcourt. Obviously, Jayden Quaintance is going to be the starting center, but his return to the floor is still up in the air because of his ACL rehab. Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno are battling the see who will start in the absence of Quaintance.
Right now, it seems like it is Garrison's job to lose, but many have said that Moreno is really turning heads so far in his short time in Lexington. Moreno, like Garrison, was a McDonald's All-American, and he has some elite footwork. No one really expects Moreno to start, but if he keeps playing well, there is a world where he could take over.
Power forward is a battle that could get interesting. The Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate is expected to start for the Wildcats, but there is a world where Andrija Jelavic, the 21-year-old Croatian, could take over.
The reports have said that it is taking Jelavic some time to adjust to basketball here in the States, but he is a highly skilled player, and he will get it figured out. Jelavic is a lights-out shooter, and if he proves this in games and isn't a liability on defense, it will be hard to have him on the bench.
The good news is that both Jelavic and Dioubate are outstanding players, so this battle for the starting power forward spot is a good problem to have for Kentucky.
It does seem like the starting lineup is set for this team, but with how deep this roster is, if a player is underperforming, Mark Pope will be able to sub in an elite player.