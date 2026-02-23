Nicholls State vs. Lamar Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 23

Two teams looking to snap losing streaks face off in Southland Conference play on Monday, Feb. 23, as the Lamar Cardinals host the Nicholls State Colonels.

Lamar has dropped five games in a row, slipping to the No. 7 spot in the Southland standings. Meanwhile, Nicholls has dropped back-to-back games and is just 6-12 on the road in the 2025-26 season.

Can it bounce back as a small underdog on Monday?

Lamar won the first meeting between these teams by 10 points – at Nicholls State – but it’s just 7-12 in conference play and a shaky 7-7 straight up at home.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Monday’s Southland Conference battle.

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Nicholls State +2.5 (-112)

Lamar -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Nicholls State: +126

Lamar: -152

Total

145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nicholls State vs. Lamar How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Montagne Center

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Nicholls State record: 11-17

Lamar record: 12-16

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Key Player to Watch

Rob Lee Jr., Guard, Lamar

One of the best scorers in the Southland Conference, Rob Lee Jr. leads Lamar averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3.

He gave the Colonels trouble the last time these teams played, scoring 20 points on just nine shots, knocking down four of his five shots from beyond the arc. Nicholls is just 274th in 3-point defense this season (35.7 percent), so Lee should get some solid looks as Lamar looks to snap a five-game skid.

The Cardinals guard has been slumping a little as of late, failing to score against Stephen F. Austin at the start of this losing streak before dropping just eight points in his last game against New Orleans. Can he bounce back against a shaky Nicholls defense?

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 170 points in their first meeting in the 2025-26 season, and neither squad has been great on the defensive end.

Nicholls ranks 276th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency while the Cardinals clock in at No. 190. The Colonels are all 334th in opponent effective field goal percentage, which has led to a 16-11 OVER record in the 2025-26 campaign.

While both of these teams rank outside the top-200 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, this line is set well below the total they put up in their earlier meeting. If there’s one positive to take away for an offense, Lamar is 33rd in the country in offensive rebound rate, so it should be able to generate some extra possessions on Monday.

I’ll root for points between these two struggling teams on Feb. 23.

Pick: OVER 145.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.