Charles Bediako Appeals Eligibility Ruling to Alabama Supreme Court

Ex-Alabama center Charles Bediako appears set on becoming current Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako once again.

Bediako is appealing his lost lawsuit against the NCAA to Alabama’s Supreme Court, according to a Monday morning report from Nick Kelly of al.com.

Crucially, Bediako—whose brief second stint of college eligibility expired on Feb. 9—is “seeking interim injunctive relief through Tuscaloosa circuit court to continue to play for Alabama” while his appeal winds its way to the state Supreme Court.

A dual American and Canadian citizen, Bediako initially suited up for the Crimson Tide from 2022 to `23. After making SEC All-Freshman in his first season, he hit his stride late in his second year, making the league’s All-Defensive and All-Tournament teams.

Turning professional, Bediako then played three seasons in the G-League before bidding to return to collegiate action in January. He successfully received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in county court on Jan. 21, and played five games for Alabama while his case generated significant opposition from college basketball as an industry.

“Common sense won a round today. The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said after Bediako’s initial loss.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated