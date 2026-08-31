Bad news for Mark Pope and Kentucky as Mark Mitchell will be returning to Missouri

One of the biggest roller coasters in Kentucky basketball history has been taking place over the last few days. The Wildcats landed the commitment of Mark Mitchell, who averaged 18.3 points per game last season for the Missouri Tigers. Mitchell was one of the players who was fighting for his fifth year of eligibility and won his case, but then the SEC became an issue.

Greg Sankey laid down the hammer, saying that if Kentucky played Mitchell, who violated the intra-conference transfer rule, they would hit Kentucky with punishments. The fight to get past these SEC regulations was on, but things clearly didn't make a ton of sense for Mitchell.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just announced that Mitchell is no longer committed to Kentucky, and he will be heading back to Missouri to use his fifth year. This eliminated the concerns with his eligibility and should mean that he will be able to suit up this year. This is a big blow for Pope and the Wildcats, as he is an elite player and would have fixed the trouble at the four for Pope's team.

My guess is that Kentucky was offering more money to Mitchell, but the uncertainty about whether or not he was going to be able to play led to him just heading back to Missouri. This is really frustrating for Pope and the Wildcats, as it puts his team right back in the same concern they had a week ago at the four.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two players at the four for Pope and the Wildcats are Ousmane N'Diaye and Justin McBride. The hope is that one of these guys will be able to step up for Pope and the Wildcats, but if they don't, there are some other options for Coach Pope.

One thing that Coach Pope could do is play Kam Williams at the three and move Milan Momcilovic to the four. I have been anti-playing Momcilovic at the four, but if N'Diaye and McBride don't work out, then Pope will likely have to make this move. Losing Mitchell is going to really hurt the Wildcats' chances of being a Final Four-caliber team.

Now fans will have to see if Pope is going to go after another player or just run with the team he has. Big Blue Nation is very frustrated today and for good reason. Fans now need to hope this team hits its upside.

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