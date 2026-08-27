Why is Greg Sankey giving Kentucky's newest addition Mark Mitchell such a tough time?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff made an addition that had all of Big Blue Nation fired up for the upcoming season when they landed Missouri transfer Mark Mitchel. Last season for the Tigers Mitchell averaged 18.3 points per game, and this addition would bolster the four-spot that seems like a concern for the Wildcats right now.

Big Blue Nation was through the moon excited when Mitchell picked Kentucky, but now it seems like it will be tough for him to suit up for the Wildcats this season. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is really going out of his way to make sure that Mitchell won't be a Wildcat this season, and the grounds he has chosen is the fact that Mitchell didn't hit the portal in time.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now there is a difference in what a lot of people think. The TRO Mitchell got in Louisville gave him the ability to hit the portal, and he did this, committing to Kentucky shortly after. The problem is that, based on the SEC's Intra-Conference Transfer Rule, Mitchell would have had to be in the portal by May 1st. He was not, and this is why there is some real concern about his ability to suit up for Pope's team this season.

The SEC has made it known that if a member university plays a player, they deem ineligible, they are going to bring the hammer down. That penalty will include suspending the head coach for 50% of the season, the school losing 50% of its annual operating budget, and the school losing SEC voting privileges on business matters. These are things that Kentucky likely would not want to risk, even if the addition of Mitchell would help this team have a real shot to win it all.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The staff and administration now have to decide how far they want to take this. There is a world where Mitchell could go out and seek another ruling of some kind. The question is whether or not Kentucky is going to back down or test the SEC's wrath.

Big Blue Nation is very unhappy with Sankey right now and for good reason. The NCAA and SEC have looked silly from start to finish in this 5-in-5 situation, and Commissioner Sankey is picking a very bad battle right now. To say the least, Mitchell's status to play for Pope and the Wildcats is seriously in jeopardy right now.



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