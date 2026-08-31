What does the loss of Mark Mitchell mean for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats?

After the back-and-forth battle, Mark Mitchell has been fighting with the NCAA and the SEC. He has decided to go back to Missouri to play his fifth season. This came as a big shock to Big Blue Nation, as some felt that things were going in the right direction with the SEC, but nevertheless Mitchell will be heading back to Columbia.

Kentucky fans are frustrated because it felt that Mitchell was the missing piece for this team. With Mitchell, the Wildcats were a true national championship contender, but now Pope's team is right back to where they were a few days ago. Now that this saga is completely over, it is time for Coach Pope to try and find a way to win with the team he has.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) reacts after a three point shot play during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the 15th spot, I could see a world where Coach Pope tried to find another player, but the most likely possibility will be for the staff to roll with what they have. If Coach Pope were to roll with his roster, then this team is going to be really dependent on the upside of some of the players on the team.

Losing Mitchell means players like Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, Ousmane N'Diaye, Mason Williams, and Malachi Moreno will need to exceed expectations for the Wildcats to have a shot at making a run. Pope's team has a lot of players who possess a lot of upside, but they have to go out on the floor and prove that they have it.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important player for this Kentucky team has quickly become N'Diaye. If he is able to have a good season for the Wildcats on both ends of the floor and the glass, then this team can still be good. After summer practice, there was some concern about N'Diaye, so if he doesn't end up being a playable asset, this frontcourt is going to struggle this season.

Big Blue Nation needs to hold out hope for this team that some of those players with a lot to prove are able to do it this season. Thanks to Milan Momcilovic this team can still be really good, but he is going to need some help. Finding out who will provide that help is what will decide how far this team is going to be able to go.

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