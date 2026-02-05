Brandon Garrison takes pride in providing energy for this Kentucky team

In Kentucky basketball's 94-78 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night, one player in particular had the best game of his college career. Brandon Garrison went for a career-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds, making it second-ever double-double as a college player and first as a Wildcat.

It was a really impressive breakout performance, one that saw him respond multiple times, making big shots. None was bigger, though, than his and-1 right after Oklahoma cut the Kentucky lead to eight points with 2:41 left. That put the Wildcats back up double-digits, 11 points to be specific, which then sparked a big 8-0 run to help them pull away and win convincingly.

Garrison was once again a major energy-booster, as like against Arkansas, he inserted himself into the game in a big way. Not only did he make a huge bucket when it mattered, but throughout the game, he showed that fight that the entire Kentucky team embraced as well. After the game, Garrisomn talked about how much his energy matters to this team.

"Coach has been telling me he always wants us to bring the energy and juice and I take pride in that," Garrison said following his career-best performance. "When I get in (the game), I try to bring that up for my teammates. ...When I bring the energy, I feel like it gets our team going and every time I do it, we come out with big-time wins. So, I've been trying to take pride in that."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) attempts to steal the ball from Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky assistant Jason Hart brought up Garrison's performance after the game as well. He says the hard work is starting to pay off and it all comes down to bringing that valuable energy.

"He's a young professional in terms of coming to work every day and doing his job. And when you do that, the basketball guys will bless you. And tonight, he was in the right spots, played with a lot of energy. That's what happens when you just continue to work, and every game won't be like that for him, but as long as his effort is there, we're happy with that."

