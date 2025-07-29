CBS Sports lists Kentucky basketball as one of the top winners of the transfer portal
A big part of the future of college basketball is the transfer portal, and now, having put two rosters together during his time at Kentucky, it is clear Mark Pope is elite at using it.
David Cobb of CBS Sports wrote an article talking about some of the winners and losers of the transfer portal this offseason, and he listed the Wildcats as one of the winners.
Here is what Cobb had to say about Kentucky's transfer portal class, "Kentucky went shopping in the luxury aisle and came away with some high-end portal additions to reinforce a roster that is losing five double-figure scorers to due to the expiration of eligibility. Five of the additions are ranked among the top-60 transfers, headlined by No. 10 Jayden Quaintance. After shining as a shot-blocking freshman at Arizona State last season, Quaintance will combine with ex-Alabama forward Mo Dioubate to give the Wildcats a ferocious frontcourt. Jaland Lowe (Pitt) will run the show at point guard after averaging 5.5 assists for the Panthers, while Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and Kam Williams (Tulane) will add perimeter pop. Year 1 under coach Mark Pope showed proof of concept, and now the Wildcats are poised to keep building after a strong offseason."
Kentucky landed one of the best players in the nation in the portal in Jayden Quaintance, but he is going to be coming off an ACL tear. It is quite impressive that five of the six players Pope brought in via the transfer portal are ranked inside the top 60 of the portal rankings.
Coach Pope has made it clear that the transfer portal is going to be a big part of his plans in the future, as he will always be able to reload even when losing a lot of talent to the NBA.